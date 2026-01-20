FBI El Paso on Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and now prevention month in Texas as declared by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month.

FBI El Paso says there's a misconception that human trafficking happens more along the border, and that's simply not true.

Human trafficking is a crime that involves sexual exploitation or forced labor.

It can happen anywhere, but according to Texas Health and Human Services, Texas has the second highest number reported sex trafficking cases in all 50 states.

FBI El Paso Supervisory Special Agent Edward Dominguez says in fiscal year 2025, the FBI opened over 900 human trafficking investigations and made over 500 arrests.

In fiscal year 2026, they've already opened over 200 cases, 225 investigations, and about 150 arrests so far.

When asked if they knew how many victims actually make it back home safe, the FBI says the answer isn't that simple.

"It's hard to quantify that number because, well, sometimes we don't know where to look. It's hidden in plain sight," says Dominguez. "Human trafficking, especially labor trafficking because it can be perpetrated by individuals who offer, legitimate business services."

FBI El Paso says they often end up interviewing local businesses that offer real services like construction, restaurants or nail salons, but commit labor trafficking.

Parents can even notice signs when they're child is behaving odd, or has a phone, hotel room keys or credit card they don't recognize.

Or if in public, if another person seems to be in control and doesn't allow someone to answer questions for themselves.

Even extensive runaway and missing child reports can be a sign.

FBI El Paso says, many times victims don't even know they're being trafficked and don't report it.

"Oftentimes, they have a distrust in law enforcement, so that keeps them from coming forward. It could have been a negative experience of law enforcement in the past, or maybe they've tried to report it to law enforcement and the enforcement didn't believe their story," says Dominguez. "So, it's hard for the victim. It's hard for them to come forward to report their ordeal."

If you suspect someone may be trafficked, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or call 911 if you see immediate danger.