Struggling to lose weight? Doctor explains why fitness isn’t enough

Many people trying to get in shape this new year have already quit, but if you're still working out, here's you why you probably won't see progress anytime soon.

When it comes to weight loss, people tend to focus on exercising more, but may not know that weight loss is mainly about your diet.

Dr. Benjamin Clapp, medical director of The Hospitals of Providence Bariatric Center says fitness alone won't help you lose fat or weight.

He also says that many people tend to skip meals, which is not healthier.

It creates a dramatic calorie reduction which ends up backfiring on the diet -- causing you to overeat.

You should also avoid all ultra-processed foods which contain preservatives and artificial ingredients, and are higher in sodium, sugar and fats.

Clapp says eating more vegetables and fruits can help lose weight, but avoid harsh restrictions.

"The most important thing about diet, really, is to go slow, steady and realize that you're only going to lose about a pound a week," says Dr. Clapp. "So going for a fad diet or a crash diet and trying to lose 10 pounds in a week, just isn't going to work.'

A lot of people have stubborn areas of their body that they want to spot reduce the fat -- like their belly or hips, but Clapp says it doesn't work that way.

The way your body loses weight is through calorie reduction, and then moves to sections like the hips, thighs and buttocks, the face, and abdomen fat tends to be last.

But Clapp says belly fat is all about diet, and eating more fruits and vegetables can reduce it.

People tend to have cheat days in the week, which he says takes away your hard work from your diet and fitness.

"It's very hard to stick to a diet," he added. "I think that you should build in some sort of rewards into that diet just so you don't go crazy and have a binge day, but you have to do it very carefully, and it has to be thought out and it takes commitment and it takes a commitment to long term change. It's not going to happen overnight.

Clapp also says if you're taking GLP-1 weight loss medication, it's important to not skip out on eating as it can create drastic muscle mass loss.