ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Local impact of immigration enforcement actions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Across the country, immigrations and customs enforcement is stepping up enforcement actions.

Some communities are pushing back on what they're calling federal overreach and aggressive tactics.

The Trump administration is responding as well - defending the methods and training as necessary for national security.

In the Borderland, groups of local elected officials and community leaders are denouncing an increase in enforcement for human rights violations as questions about conditions at immigration detention facilities and expansion of them arise.

So what is the impact on the region, and what will the policies and responses look like going forward?

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he talks about the local government response and legal issues with El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.