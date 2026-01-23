Good Vibes Only: Tale of two inseparable pups in search of a home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— This Good Vibes Only report begins in the busy streets of the Resler area in West El Paso.

Two stray dogs had been roaming the area near the interstate for over two weeks when a local animal rescue spotted them. One was limping; the other stayed nearby.

"People would drive by, and they'd be huddled up together, and then they'd see him get up and walk away with his leg just dangling.”

The male dog, Paxton, had been injured. One of his hind legs required immediate medical attention.

He was also joined by a female pup, Daphne, who remained by his side the entire time.

Karen Washington with Pawsitive Rescuers of El Paso picked them both up.

"They went straight to the vet and, you know, started their process on getting his leg fixed in her and making sure that they're going to be okay,” said Loretta Hyde.

Paxton’s injured leg was set to be amputated, but after undergoing surgery, his leg was saved!

Loretta Hyde, the founder of the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, said that Paxton was never alone over the span of those two weeks. Daphne was determined to be with him at all times.

"She never left his side the whole two weeks. When he moved, she moved and vice versa. Once they caught him, she was like, I'm going with you. There was no doubt that she wasn't going to go with us in the same car,” she said.

Paxton continues to recover and gain strength in that leg.

“He comes up to us now. He wants attention."

The pair is now under the care of the Animal Rescue League of El Paso while they await adoption.

Hyde said the right owner will offer plenty of tender, loving care and patience!

She wants them to be adopted by the same owner because of the pair’s close bond. She said she’s even willing to do a two-for-one deal.

“A forever home that they get to go together and that they get to stay together because they definitely respect each other. I want to be together." “Even willing to do a two-for-one if I could keep them together. I would love for her to go with him because it's his comfort, and that's her comfort blanket as well.”

For those interested in adopting the pair, the Animal Rescue League of El Paso is open seven days a week. Click here for more information.

If you have a Good Vibes Only story, please e-mail rosemary.garcia@kvia.com.