Cold temperatures prompt winter weather advisory

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s overnight, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m., prompting officials to urge residents to take precautions against the cold and stay home if possible.

Doctors say residents who remain at home should still take steps to stay warm. Irene Gonzalez, an emergency room physician at Del Sol Medical Center, said layering is important even indoors.

“Make sure you wear loose-fitting clothing, wool socks and keep a blanket nearby,” Gonzalez said.

She also recommends insulating homes by blocking drafts around doors with towels or blankets, opening curtains during the day to let sunlight warm the house, and closing them at night to retain heat.

According to Gonzalez, the most vulnerable body parts in cold weather are the fingers, toes, ears, chin and face.

“Those are the first parts where blood vessels constrict to preserve core body temperature,” she said. “That’s where hypothermia or frostbite can develop first.”

Doctors warn frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes in freezing temperatures.

With residents advised to stay indoors, Gonzalez recommends keeping emergency supplies on hand, including nonperishable food, water, blankets and warm clothing.

“A good rule of thumb is one gallon of water per person per day,” she said. “Also make sure your thermostat stays at least 65 degrees to keep your home warm.”

The elderly and children under the age of 2 are among the most vulnerable during cold weather, officials said. Residents are encouraged to check on neighbors and loved ones during the advisory period.