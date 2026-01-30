Calm conditions, mild warm-up next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking like a calm Friday and weekend ahead, with precipitation chances shrinking compared to last night.

High level-moisture is drifting southeast as an upper trough and northwest flow strengthen over the Borderland.

Expect temperatures near seasonal norms to continue for this Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead, pattern change supports a 5 to 7 degree warm up above recent temperatures.

Additionally, well-above normal temperatures are expected to return for the first time since January 22.

Highs for today will be 61 F El Paso, 61 F Las Cruces.