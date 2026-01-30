We Hike offering free teen hiking program in 2026 to build connection

The organization We Hike is aiming to take teens off of screens and up summits with their now free teen introduction to mountain hiking.

On Saturday, Jan. 31, they're expecting at least 30 teens to participate in their first teen hike of the year.

We Hike says it's taken them a couple of years but they finally created access for teens to the Franklin Mountains State Park without permit fees.

On the 3-mile hike introducing teens to mountain hiking, they'll be discussing safety, leadership and connecting with the community.

We Hike President Lisa Enriquez shares how important this is for building lost social skills.

"I think that community connectedness is not the same as it was six, seven years ago," she says. "We have youth who are not used to communicating, who are used to doing everything online, working in groups, giving that social connection, giving that environment, giving that nature and getting them out with what they're using and how to expand and grow into those leadership and communicative programs."

They'll also be teaching teens about the desert, its flora and fauna, and about "Leave No Trace."

It'll give teens the chance to dig deeper into our ecosystem before temperatures get too warm later in the year.

"Our internet world today and with AI has really given us opportunities to stay behind closed doors," says Enriquez. "Now is the time to learn, if you're curious, come on out, put your jacket on. It is really not that cold, when you get out here it's almost magical coming from the couch."

Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. for quick introductions, giveaways and a safety course.

They recommend teens come layered up, with sneakers or hiking boots, and bring snacks and water.