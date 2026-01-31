Anti-ICE protests take place nationwide following fatal shootings in Minneapolis

Widespread protests against the Trump administration's immigration tactics are taking place Friday after two people were killed in shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis this month.

Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was killed in a shooting involving federal agents on Jan. 24, more than two weeks after Renee Good, a mother of three, was shot and killed in her vehicle by an ICE agent. Both were 37-year-old American citizens.

Demonstrators take part in an "ICE Out" protest, after the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 30, 2026.Brian Snyder/Reuters

In the wake of the shootings, anti-ICE protests across the U.S. on Friday called for "no work, no school, no shopping" as part of a nationwide strike opposing the Trump administration's unpopular immigration crackdown.

People partake in a "National Shutdown" protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 30, 2026. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

People partake in a "National Shutdown" protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles, January 30, 2026. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Crowds of protesters have taken to the street amid the call for action, with demonstrations and school walkouts occurring in Minneapolis, as well as cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City. Some are taking place amid prolonged frigid temperatures.

Underneath a statue of Congressman John Lewis, students from Decatur High School participate in an anti-ICE school walkout and protest rally in Decatur, Georgia, January 30, 2026. Erik S Lesser/EPA/Shutterstock

Protesters stood in solidarity with Minnesota while calling for an end to the large-scale ICE operations that have dominated Trump's second term.

Some could also be seen speaking out against the arrest of independent journalists, including Don Lemon. The former CNN journalist and others were recently arrested in connection with an incident in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service at a Minnesota church earlier this month, according to officials.

A woman holds a poster calling for the release of journalist Don Lemon as people protest against ICE during the "National Shutdown," a nationwide day of no school, no work and no shopping, in New York City, January 30, 2026.Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Polling through the first half of January has found Americans largely at odds with the Trump administration on immigration, with just over half saying ICE enforcement actions were making cities less safe. After Good's shooting, 61% of voters said ICE tactics had "gone too far," a New York Times/Siena poll found.