Anti-ICE protests take place nationwide following fatal shootings in Minneapolis
Widespread protests against the Trump administration's immigration tactics are taking place Friday after two people were killed in shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis this month.
Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was killed in a shooting involving federal agents on Jan. 24, more than two weeks after Renee Good, a mother of three, was shot and killed in her vehicle by an ICE agent. Both were 37-year-old American citizens.
In the wake of the shootings, anti-ICE protests across the U.S. on Friday called for "no work, no school, no shopping" as part of a nationwide strike opposing the Trump administration's unpopular immigration crackdown.
Crowds of protesters have taken to the street amid the call for action, with demonstrations and school walkouts occurring in Minneapolis, as well as cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City. Some are taking place amid prolonged frigid temperatures.
Protesters stood in solidarity with Minnesota while calling for an end to the large-scale ICE operations that have dominated Trump's second term.
Some could also be seen speaking out against the arrest of independent journalists, including Don Lemon. The former CNN journalist and others were recently arrested in connection with an incident in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service at a Minnesota church earlier this month, according to officials.
Polling through the first half of January has found Americans largely at odds with the Trump administration on immigration, with just over half saying ICE enforcement actions were making cities less safe. After Good's shooting, 61% of voters said ICE tactics had "gone too far," a New York Times/Siena poll found.