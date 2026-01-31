El Paso students put legal skills on display at regional Mock Trial competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dozens of high school students took to the courtroom to showcase their legal skills during the annual High School Regional Mock Trial Competition, hosted by the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.

The two-day competition brought together 12 teams from area high schools to compete over four preliminary rounds, followed by semifinal and final rounds.

Students spent months preparing by studying legal statutes, writing opening and closing statements, and practicing how to examine and cross-examine witnesses.

The winning team and the runner-up will advance to represent the region at the Texas High School Mock Trial Competition this spring.

“It is really a hands-on educational experience for high school students to learn about our justice system and our legal system,” El Paso District Attorney James Montoya said. “It is kind of like debate, but we are pretending to have a jury trial.”

Montoya said the mock trial program began in the 1980s through the Dallas Bar Association and has since expanded across Texas. Each year, teams are assigned a simulated legal case and prepare to argue both sides before a mock jury. This year’s case focuses on a civil matter involving age discrimination.

Participation in the local competition continues to grow. Montoya said the number of teams increased by 25 percent compared to last year, rising from nine teams to 12.

For Montoya, the program carries personal meaning. He said participating in mock trial as a high school student helped shape his career path.

“I would not be the District Attorney today if I had not done mock trial 20 years ago,” he said. “It really changed my life.”

Teachers and coaches say the competition demands a high level of commitment from students.

Timothy Haddox, a Valle Verde Early College High School English teacher and mock trial sponsor, said his students balance rigorous coursework with hours of additional preparation.

“The students are extremely committed and extremely prepared,” Haddox said. “The amount of time they put in at the courthouse and at school is incredible.”

Haddox said strong reading, writing and communication skills are critical for success in mock trial, making students with an interest in English well suited for the activity.

“Ultimately, it is a team sport,” he said. “It is about each individual member performing their best and supporting one another.”

James Causey, a first-year mock trial coach at Loretto Academy, said his team began preparing in early October by reviewing evidence, courtroom etiquette and trial rules.

“I think doing is learning,” Causey said. “You can read books and watch documentaries, but this is the best way to really understand how it works.”

Students say the experience helps build confidence and critical thinking skills.

El Paso High School junior Camila Gutierrez, who is competing in her third year, said she enjoys the challenge of thinking on her feet.

“I like the fighting and being able to work on my thinking on the spot,” Gutierrez said. “It helps you learn how to handle pressure and build yourself up.”

Gutierrez, who went to the state competition last year, said mock trial allows students to interpret the same set of facts in creative ways.

“Everybody has the same facts, but you get to make it your own,” she said. “It helps you assert yourself and stand for yourself.”

Montoya said feedback from students has been overwhelmingly positive, and he hopes the competition encourages more participation in the future.

“I would encourage parents to push their kids to try extracurriculars they might not otherwise want to do,” he said. “It could change their life.”