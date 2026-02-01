Motorcyclist sent to hospital from East El Paso Crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in East El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department says it happened at the intersection of Lomaland Dr. and Bengal Dr. which is near the Vista Square center and Timmy'z bar.

Our ABC-7 crews saw Special Traffic Investigators on the scene.

Police did not release the condition of the person sent to the hospital. They did not say if anyone else was involved in the crash.

Stay tuned to ABC-7 on air and online for updates as this story develops.