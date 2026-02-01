Residents react to new park ranger presence at Young Park

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) — As park rangers begin patrolling Young Park, residents say the new presence is bringing renewed attention to safety in an area that has seen criminal activity in the past.

The park ranger program, launched by the Las Cruces Police Department, places rangers in city parks to increase visibility, address quality-of-life concerns, and engage with the community.

Petra Lozano, who frequently visits Young Park, said there was a time she avoided the area because of violence and ongoing issues. She said seeing patrols now makes her feel more comfortable returning during the daytime.

Another park visitor, Philip Dieter, said the added presence has made a noticeable difference. He said patrols and increased enforcement have helped reduce previous issues and made the park feel safer for residents.

Other visitors said the changes are allowing people to enjoy the park again, noting that safety and cleanliness are key for families and taxpayers who rely on public spaces.

As the program continues, residents say they’ll be watching closely to see whether the added patrols lead to long-term improvements at Young Park.