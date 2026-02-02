How the partial government shutdown impacts Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The federal government is under a partial shutdown as the House is expected to hold critical votes on a must-pass funding package tomorrow. Fort Bliss posted a Facebook update Sunday on how its operations will run.

"We anticipate minimal impact to installation services," the Facebook post said. It included the following information:

Child & Youth Services (CYS)

All CYS services will continue for Active Duty and excepted civilian personnel. Child Development Centers remain open for Active Duty and excepted civilians. Non-excepted personnel or dual non-excepted couples should prepare for alternate childcare options.

Commissary, AAFES & DFACs

AAFES operations continue without interruption. Commissary services will continue for up to 60 days after a lapse in appropriations. All Installation DFACs through the end of March.

Ranges & Airfield Operations

All range and airfield operations are normal. AFSBN operations will continue through the end of March. Ammunition supply point operations aren't impacted.

Emergency Services

Law enforcement, fire, gate operations, and emergency response services remain fully operational with minimal impact.

Housing

Military Housing Office operations continue as normal. Private housing maintenance is not impacted.

Network Operations

The Network Operations Center is open with reduced response times.

MWR

NAF-funded MWR programs and facilities remain open (including gyms and childcare). NAF-funded programs remain open (including golf courses and the Centennial Club).

Army Community Services

SHARP, ASAP, suicide prevention, substance abuse services, and counseling remain fully operational.

Finance/Military Pay

-PCS in-processing and out-processing continue.

-Separations, ETS, retirements, CHPTs, and MFGI support continue.

Other Garrison Services

Facility maintenance, barracks support continue. Casualty Assistance and Mortuary Affairs continue. Contracts for custodial, refuse and grounds will stay funded through March.

There are reduced services for ID cards, transition services, and orders execution.