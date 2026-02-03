El Paso musician advances to Hollywood on American Idol

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso teen is going to Hollywood after wowing judges on American Idol. 19-year-old Julián Kalel advanced past the first round Monday night.

Kalel advanced during his last audition in 2025, but took a step back to focus on his mental health. He received an anxiety diagnosis as a freshman in high school.

The song he wrote for his most recent audition is an anti-suicide anthem. He said he wrote it during a dark period in his life, and wants it to remind listeners they're never alone.

All three judges gave Kalel a yes.

"You have all the talent of a great singer, glad you're back," judge Luke Bryan told Kalel. "Let's just have fun with this thing."

Kalel will head to Hollywood to compete on a much bigger stage.

American Idol airs on ABC-7 Monday nights at 7 p.m.