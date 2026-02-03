Texas board of education debates how slavery, Civil Rights are taught in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Texas’ State Board of Education is moving forward with a major overhaul of the state’s social studies curriculum, reigniting debate over how slavery, race, and civil rights should be taught to students — including children as young as second grade.

The discussion unfolded during a multi-day board meeting in Austin, where members reviewed a proposed list of historical topics that will guide future classroom standards. While the list is described as an outline rather than a final curriculum, disagreements quickly emerged over wording, emphasis, and inclusion.

Democratic board members pushed for clearer language describing slavery and for expanded representation of Black and Indigenous perspectives throughout Texas history. They argued students should learn both the painful and meaningful parts of the past in an honest and age-appropriate way.

Among the proposed changes: explicitly addressing the transatlantic slave trade, recognizing African civilizations in ancient history lessons, including stories of formerly enslaved people who settled Texas’ Freedom Colonies, and broadening civil rights instruction beyond a focus on a single historical figure.

Republican board members raised concerns about age appropriateness, arguing that some descriptions may be too heavy for young students. Several emphasized that the document under review is meant to provide guidance rather than dictate exact classroom language.

The debate also centered on how the Civil War is described in standards. Some board members advocated for language that directly states slavery as the central cause of the war, while others cautioned against oversimplification for elementary-age students.

The board ultimately approved revised wording related to slavery and civil rights by an 8–5 vote, with some Republican members opposing the changes.

The curriculum overhaul comes amid broader, ongoing disputes across Texas over how race and history are taught in schools. The process follows previous legislative action that reshaped how educators approach topics tied to race and discrimination.

Next, the approved list of historical topics will be sent to educator work groups tasked with drafting detailed learning standards. Those standards are expected to be finalized and voted on later this summer.

If approved, the new social studies curriculum would begin appearing in Texas classrooms during the 2030–31 school year.