Man arrested and charged with DWI with an 11-month-old in the vehicle

EL PASO. Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Anthony Alonzo, for driving while intoxicated with an 11-month-old child in the rear seat.

Deputies with the EPCSO stopped Alonzo for defective tail light, during the stop it deputies determined Alonzo was driving while intoxicated.

According to EPCSO, the deputies found the 11-month-old in the back seat and was not in a car seat.

Alonzo was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age.

The child was released to a family member, according to EPCSO.

Officials say a breathalyzer test from Alonzo revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.092. Alonzo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with bond set at $15,000.

“Driving while intoxicated is dangerous under any circumstance, but placing a child at risk in this manner is completely unacceptable,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Our deputies will continue working to keep our community safe and hold those who endanger others accountable.”