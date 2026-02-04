Supreme Court declines to block California’s new mid-decade congressional map

By Devin Dwyer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bid by California Republicans to block a newly redrawn congressional map backed by Democrats and endorsed by voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The move allows the state to move forward with a map enacted by Proposition 50, approved in November, that could potentially allow Democrats to flip five seats currently held by Republicans.

California's mid-decade map change was backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democratic Party in response to efforts by Texas and other Republican-led states to redraw their maps -- at President Donald Trump's urging -- in order to give Republicans a better chance at retaining majority control of Congress.

"Donald Trump said he was 'entitled' to five more Congressional seats in Texas. He started this redistricting war. He lost, and he’ll lose again in November," Newsom posted on X on Wednesday after the Supreme Court's order.

The California Republican Party in January filed an emergency application with the nation's high court to try to prohibit California from using the map while their appeal moved forward, arguing it was drawn predominantly based on race.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday did not explain its decision in a single-sentence order. There were no noted dissents.

Late last year, the Supreme Court declined to block the Texas map, citing a desire to refrain from interference in the political process too close to an election and broad deference to state legislators who insisted they acted in good faith and no racial animus.