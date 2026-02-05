El Paso County closes Socorro bar after investigation into alleged trafficking and prostitution

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Attorney's Office says it obtained an injunction ordering the permanent closure of the Boss Lady Pub in Socorro after an investigation revealed human trafficking and prostitution was happening there. The bar is located at 11400 East Gateway Boulevard.

The final court order declares the bar a nuisance. Under the order, the business must remain closed for one year, which is the maximum closure period allowed by law. The court also requires the defendants to post a $9,000 bond and pay more than $400 in court fees within 20 days.

The County Attorney's Office says it filed a lawsuit against Boss Lady Pub's owner, Maria Elena Olvera after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) did undercover operations there. Officials say agents reported dancers were not allowed to leave during work hours--which officials say is a sign of human trafficking. Officials add that no human trafficking charges have been filed at this time.

Agents also said they recorded including five cases of prostitution, four incidents of employees illegally soliciting drinks from customers, and the bar operating as a sexually oriented business without the required permit from the City of Socorro.

The County Attorney's Office said it secured a settlement agreement with the property owner, Carolina Gonzalez, in December 2025. Gonzalez worked with authorities and agreed to begin the eviction process to remove the business owners. Officials say Gonzalez has vowed to never allow the bar to reopen on her premises.

The County Attorney's Office adds that police have been called to the bar 13 times over the last year, including a report of an aggravated assault that left an elderly person incoherent.