City of El Paso says it’s received notice of tuberculosis at Camp East Montana
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has just confirmed to ABC-7 that it has received notice of the presence of tuberculosis at Camp East Montana. As ABC-7 has reported, Camp East Montana is an ICE detention center located on Fort Bliss.
The City did not specify how many tuberculosis cases are at the facility; but, ICE is required to reported confirmed or suspected TB cases. The City adds that ICE and its contracted medical providers are required to treat people with TB while they are in federal custody.
When a TB case is reported, the Department of Public Health reviews the referral, and enters the case information into the National Electronic Diseases Surveillance System, also known NEDSS, according to the City. Medical recommendations are then provided.
Read the full statement from the City:
"The City of El Paso Department of Public Health has received notifications related to tuberculosis at Camp East Montana through required reporting protocols. ICE is required to report notifiable conditions, including confirmed or suspected tuberculosis.
ICE and its contracted medical providers are responsible for diagnosing, treating, and managing tuberculosis while individuals are in federal custody. When a TB case is reported, the Department of Public Health reviews the referral, enters required case information into the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS), and may provide medical recommendations as needed.
If an individual with TB is released into the community, the Department of Public Health coordinates evaluation and follow-up care to help ensure treatment is completed, reduce the risk of further transmission, and protect public health."