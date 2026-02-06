Good Vibes Only: Loretto Academy teacher honored with statewide recognition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—Loretto Academy teacher Cecilia Cortez continues to celebrate after she was named the 2026 Texas High School Teacher of the Year by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department.

Her roots to the Borderland Catholic school run deep. Cortez attended the school starting in kindergarten and graduated in 1985.

She told ABC-7 that nurturing teachers are what made her school experience so enjoyable.

After graduating from Loretto Academy, she continued her education at UTEP, but she remained heavily involved with the institution.

Over 20 years ago, Cortez was asked to teach dance, and the rest is history.

Now, Cortez teaches dance, theater, health, and communications. She’s also involved in senior retreat planning, class sponsorship, and mentoring students.

"All that I do is for the students and for my love of Loretto Academy, not for me to get accolades or awards. It's just it; I do it for them. I get up in the morning, and I don't necessarily feel like I'm going to work because what I do, I absolutely love."

And her efforts and hard work have not gone unnoticed. She was recognized as Loretto Academy’s Secondary Teacher of the Year. She was honored at a diocesan celebration for Catholic school educators across the Diocese of El Paso.

Shortly after, the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department honored her selection as a state-level recipient.

“I thought, okay, that's definitely it. I hit the top of the mountain. I'm good."

But the winning streak continued! Cortez was named the 2026 Texas High School Teacher of the Year by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department.

"I believe my blood runs Loretto, and, to know that I am able to put us on the map, per se, really means the world,” she added.

Her colleagues and students said they weren’t surprised she received this recognition, adding that they have witnessed her dedication firsthand.

"Just so proud of her. And I'm not surprised because she's such an amazing teacher, and she has so much on her plate, but she fully puts her heart into all of it, and she's always here for her students,” one student said.

Another student added, “Ms. Cortez is my favorite teacher because she has so many things that she has on her plate. But at the same time, she dedicates every version of herself to that.”

One colleague said, “Her heart. She loves Loretto. Loretto is embedded in her from top to bottom."

Cortez said she’ll continue to do what she loves. She’s happy to continue the Loretto Academy legacy.

Representatives with Loretto Academy said Cortez “serves as a powerful reminder that teaching in a Catholic school is both a professional calling and a ministry of witness.”

