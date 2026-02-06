The Shack Wing & Brews prepares ahead for Super Bowl Sunday

Sports bar restaurants across the U.S. are preparing food days ahead as they anticipate a rush on Sunday for the Super Bowl game.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins The Shack Wing & Brews Cimarron on Friday to help them make some boneless wings and see what it takes to get their restaurant ready for the big game.

The Shack Wing & Brews expects to go through about 9,500 wings or 1,800 lbs of them.

Director of Operations Ivan Tovar says they started preparing on Thursday, so by Sunday they have everything ready.

Tovar also says all orders for wings were received by Thursday, and that their to-go orders are anywhere between 38% to 54% of their total sales on Super Bowl Sunday.

They expect their patio and inside their dining areas to be at full capacity by game kickoff -- which is around 300 people dining.