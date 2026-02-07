3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold dies at 47

Arnold announced in May he had been diagnosed with cancer.

ByJosh Johnson

February 7, 2026, 2:17 PM

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, has died, the band confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday. He was 47.

The Grammy-nominated rocker announced in May he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners," the post reads. "Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, 'Kryptonite,' which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old."

The band adds, "[Arnold's] music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on."

The aforementioned "Kryptonite," which dropped in 2000, peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is certified eight-times Platinum by the RIAA. It was included on 3 Doors Down's debut album, 2000's "The Better Life," which is certified seven-times Platinum and also spawned the hits "Loser" and "Be Like That."

The success continued with 3 Doors Down's 2002 sophomore effort, "Away from the Sun," which has gone quadruple Platinum and features the singles "When I'm Gone" and "Here Without You." The next two 3 Doors Down albums, 2005's "Seventeen Days" and 2008's self-titled release, both debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

"Above all, [Arnold] was a devoted husband to [his wife] Jennifer, and his kindness, humor and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him," 3 Doors Down's post reads. "Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends."

"The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected," the statement concludes. "He will be deeply missed and forever remembered."

3 Doors Down released their last record, "Us and the Night," in 2016. The band continued to tour, and performed ahead of Donald Trump's first presidential inauguration in 2017.

Arnold grew up in Mississippi and co-founded the band in 1996. 3 Doors Down received Grammy nominations for "Kryptonite" and "When I'm Gone."