El Paso VA invites community to send Valentine’s Day cards to local veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso VA Healthcare System is inviting community members to take part in National Salute to Veteran Patients Week by sending Valentine’s Day cards to veterans receiving care at its facilities.

The national observance runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 14 and is held annually during the week of Valentine’s Day to encourage visits, volunteer service and messages of gratitude for hospitalized veterans.

Officials say sending Valentine’s Day cards is a simple but meaningful way for the public to show appreciation and remind veterans that their service and sacrifice are remembered.

Community members and volunteers are encouraged to mail cards to the El Paso VA Healthcare System, attention the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, at 5001 N. Piedras Street in El Paso.

In addition to card donations, the Department of Veterans Affairs is also encouraging the public to consider in person or virtual volunteer opportunities during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information at volunteer.va.gov or by contacting the El Paso VA Healthcare System directly at elpcdce@va.gov.

National Salute to Veteran Patients Week was established to honor veterans receiving care at VA medical centers and to strengthen connections between veterans and the communities they served.