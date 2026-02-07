EPCC to host mobile food pantries at campuses through April

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College is partnering once again with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to provide mobile food pantries at several EPCC campuses across the city through the end of April.

The mobile pantry, previously known as grocery pickup, will be held on selected dates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer free groceries to students and community members while supplies last.

EPCC officials say the effort is designed to help address food insecurity among students and local families.

Events will take place at multiple campuses, including Valle Verde, Transmountain, Rio Grande and Mission del Paso. Organizers ask Texas residents attending the mobile pantry to bring their own bags.

The Valle Verde campus will host the pantry Feb. 11, March 11 and April 8 in Parking Lot L.

The Transmountain campus will host events Feb. 18 and April 15 in Parking Lot B.

The Rio Grande campus is scheduled for Feb. 25, March 25 and April 22 in Parking Lot D.

The Mission del Paso campus will host pantry events March 4 and April 1 at the Horseshoe area.

EPCC Student Government Association and Campus Life are assisting with the events at each location.

For more information about the mobile food pantry schedule, community members can contact EPCC at 915 831 2077.