Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a “active police situation”

Published 8:34 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- Around 8:00 am Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed that officers are responding to the intersection of Valley Dr. and Avenida de Mesilla due to an active police situation.

An ABC-7 viewer called around 7:45 am reporting hearing shots fired and multiple sirens in the area.

LCPD has not yet confirmed the reason for the police response.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene, once we learn more information we will update you on air and online.

Armando Ramirez

