Las Cruces Police Officer exchanges gun fire with suspect

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - Las Cruces Police say an officer exchanged gun fire with a person suspected of stealing a bicycle.

Las Cruces Police say the officer was working an "approved off-duty assignment" at the Walmart located on 1550 S. Valley Drive.

As the officer was at his post, the officer was advised of a "bicycle theft". The officer was able to find the suspected and while attempting to detain him the suspect fired at least once at the officer.

The officer then returned fire and the suspect ran from the area.

Additional officers responded and cordoned off the area, at this time more gunfire was exchanged. "The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene," stated a police release.

The area on Valley Drive surrounding the Walmart and other businesses are part of the area of investigation and police are asking for the public to avoid the area.