Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man last believed to be in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have issued a local Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man who was last believed to be in the Central El Paso area.

Police said Rafael Acosta, born December 24, 1946, was last heard from around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, when he contacted someone to say he was in El Paso, but did not reach his destination.

Acosta is described as a Hispanic male who may be driving a gray 2014 Chrysler 300 with New Mexico license plate AGGL99.

The last known location of the vehicle was in Central El Paso.

Authorities said Acosta’s address is listed in Silver City, New Mexico.

He was last seen wearing a blue or white baseball hat, a blue or silver jacket and blue or black joggers.

Anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him or the vehicle, is asked to call the El Paso Police Department non-emergency line at 915.832.4400.