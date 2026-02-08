Sunday Funday: Game Vault El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Game Vault El Paso is a hub for Casual Play, Tournaments, and Community.

This vibrant gaming center brings together casual players and competitive enthusiasts in one location.

Visitors can enjoy a mix of new and old board games alongside organized tournaments that cater to all skill levels.

The venue emphasizes a welcoming atmosphere, making it easy for newcomers to jump into games and find friendly competition.

Regular events and monthly announcements keep the community informed about new titles, league formats and featured free-play sessions.

The space is optimized for social play, featuring open floors, lounge seating and a layout that supports quick turnarounds between matches.

Game Vault also doubles as a gathering place for local gaming groups and enthusiasts who seek new talent and friendly rivalry.

Safety and inclusivity are prioritized, with staff ready to assist, explain rules and ensure positive experiences for players of all ages.

Inspired by the board game community, co-owner Marilynn 'Lyndi' Barnard created this to be a safe space for all with a love of games.

"I have lost friends due to drunk driving. And I had, when I think about it, in hindsight, is always 20/20. I wish that we had had someplace like this so that the families, instead of them going out and drinking and driving, and then the kids following suit, could come down and actually play board games and have a good time," co-owner of Game Vault El Paso, Marilynn 'Lyndi' Barnard, told ABC-7 during an interview.



For anyone looking to sharpen skills, meet like-minded peers or simply unwind with retro and modern titles, Game Vault El Paso stands out as a dedicated hub in the local gaming scene.