Trial begins for one of defendants in Las Cruces Young Park mass shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today the trial begins for one of the defendants accused in the deadly mass shooting that took place at Young Park. As ABC-7 reported, the shooting happened in Las Cruces on March 21, 2025. The shooting left three people dead and injured fifteen others after a fight broke out at a car show.

The defendant on trial today is 20-year-old Tomas Rivas. Rivas is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Rivas, along with his brother, Nathan Rivas, and two other teens, Gustavo Puga Dominguez, and Josiah Ontiveros are all charged in the shooting.

Nathan Rivas, Dominguez, and Ontiveros will face trial later this year.

