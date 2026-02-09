Skip to Content
Top Stories

Trial begins for one of defendants in Las Cruces Young Park mass shooting

By
Published 10:21 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today the trial begins for one of the defendants accused in the deadly mass shooting that took place at Young Park. As ABC-7 reported, the shooting happened in Las Cruces on March 21, 2025. The shooting left three people dead and injured fifteen others after a fight broke out at a car show.

The defendant on trial today is 20-year-old Tomas Rivas. Rivas is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Rivas, along with his brother, Nathan Rivas, and two other teens, Gustavo Puga Dominguez, and Josiah Ontiveros are all charged in the shooting.

Nathan Rivas, Dominguez, and Ontiveros will face trial later this year.

Watch ABC-7 at 4, 5, and 6 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
abc-7
el paso
new mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.