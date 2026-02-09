Volunteers, donations needed for ‘Night to Shine’ prom for special needs community

Prom is a special night for many high school students, but the special needs community will have a prom night just for them this week, right before Valentine's Day — There's still so much they need right now from donations to volunteers.

First off, Night to Shine was started 11 years ago by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and it's celebrated in 60 countries across the world — But it's only 3 years old here in El Paso.

It's all about acknowledging special needs people who didn’t get to attend a prom night because they didn't have the right accessibility or they didn't feel comfortable, or maybe couldn't afford it.

All those special guests will be getting what they call "royal treatment" with makeup stations, a beard trim if needed and even shoe shine.

"They're being cheered on and saying, 'Welcome, we love you, you're special to us, and have fun. Enjoy the night, this is all for you. We're doing it for you, especially for you and your parents,'" says Mary Lou Jara, who's part of the planning committee. "So it's really nice, we have a lot of happy faces."

They receive a grant of $2,000 dollars but they say it barely covers limo rides, red carpet entry, dinner, meals for parents, a DJ, karaoke and of course, location.

The buddies they're looking for are partnered up to chaperone a special needs guest they're compatible with, since they are used to 24-hour care.

LifeGate Church in East El Paso donated their gym for the prom.

"The guests are so grateful. They are so happy that they're being celebrated," says Jara. "And this night is not only for the special need individuals starting from the age of 14 on up, but it's also for the parents or care providers."

Director and Pastor Carlos Gonzales says all of this costs between $8,000 to $12,000 dollars to put together.

They're looking for more male buddies and also accept donated prom dresses and suits for men, and still in need monetary donations.

Anyone interested in being a buddy will have to go through a background check.

If you're interested in sponsoring or being a buddy, you can contact the director at 915-408-7511.