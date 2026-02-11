What is a NOTAM? An explanation of possible penalties for violating El Paso airspace restriction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Federal Aviation Administration warned pilots violating the temporary airspace restriction over the El Paso area could have triggered serious consequences ranging from fines and license suspensions to criminal charges or, in extreme cases, the use of deadly force.

The restriction was issued through the FAA’s Notice to Airmen system, also known as a NOTAM, is used to communicate time-sensitive information about hazards, closures, or changes to the national airspace system.

The NOTAM for the El Paso area went into effect at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and establishes a controlled airspace where unauthorized aircraft are prohibited from entering.

According to the FAA, pilots who violate the restriction may be intercepted by law enforcement or security aircraft, detained, and questioned.

The notice further states that the FAA may impose civil penalties, suspend a pilot’s license, or revoke airmen certificates for those who fail to comply.

In more serious situations, the federal government may pursue criminal charges.

The NOTAM also warns that if an aircraft is determined to pose an imminent security threat, the United States government could use deadly force.

The impact of the restriction was reflected in a conversation between a Southwest Airlines pilot and an El Paso air traffic controller shortly before a ground stop went into effect.

During the exchange, the controller advised the pilot of the temporary flight restriction and a prolonged halt to departures.

“Just be advised, I guess there’s a TFR going into effect,” the controller said. “At 0630 (UTC) for the next 10 days we’re stopped, all ground stopped.”

When the pilot asked whether the airport would be totally closed, the controller responded that the airport would remain staffed but without air traffic.

“Apparently, we just got informed about 30 minutes to an hour ago,” the controller said.

The FAA emphasizes that NOTAMs are legally enforceable and that pilots are responsible for reviewing and complying with all active notices before and during flight operations.