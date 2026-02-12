Car hit, kills Juarez woman crossing I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 60-year-old woman from Juarez died after a car hit her on the I-10 Wednesday evening, according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD's Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the collision at I-10 West at mile marker eight. Investigators said a car traveled westbound when the woman attempted to cross I-10.

The woman died to her injuries after life saving measures were attempted.

Police said this is the ninth traffic death of 2026, compared to six at this time last year.