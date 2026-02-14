Heavy law enforcement presence overnight near Tucson home of missing Nancy Guthrie

TUCSON, Arizona (KVIA) -- Law enforcement vehicles were seen late Friday and early Saturday at two locations not far from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home.

More than a dozen vehicles, including SWAT and forensics units, descended on a residence near East Orange Grove Road and North First Avenue. Multiple roads were closed and later reopened about four hours after authorities arrived, according to CNN teams on the ground. By late Friday night, investigators had left the scene and traffic had resumed, a CNN producer reported.

In a post on X, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said law enforcement activity at the residence was related to the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance.

“Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI, no additional information is currently available,” the department said.

Authorities were also seen at a second location near the initial scene. Local law enforcement and the FBI converged on a parking lot at a nearby restaurant, where officials were observed examining a gray Range Rover. Investigators photographed the interior of the vehicle’s trunk before it was towed away, according to a CNN producer at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether that activity was connected to the ongoing investigation.

A law enforcement source told CNN on Friday that officials have not identified Guthrie’s location or the identity of her abductor. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.

Investigators have recovered DNA at Guthrie’s property that does not belong to her or those close to her, officials said. Several gloves have also been found during the investigation, including one discovered about 10 miles from Guthrie’s home, according to the sheriff’s department.