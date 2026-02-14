Some federal employees brace for partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A partial government shutdown now in effect leaving travelers bracing for longer lines at airports.

The shutdown is also affecting Coast guard families, who are left wondering when the next paycheck will come, and hundreds of thousands of federal workers are on the job, without pay.

The federal government has officially entered a partial shutdown after legislators failed to reach an agreement on spending.

Democrats refused to approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security unless changes are made to immigration enforcement. They are calling for reforms that including requiring ICE agents to stop wearing masks and using and displaying their IDs. The requests also include having ICE coordinate operations with local governments and secure signed warrants before arrests are made.

President Trump told reporters he plans to be more personally involved in discussions on capitol hill.

ICE operations will not stop since the Big Beautiful Bill that passed during the summer of 2025 provides $75 billion in funding for the agency.

273,000 government employees with continue to work without pay until an agreement is reached. This includes members of the Coast Guard, TSA, and FEMA.