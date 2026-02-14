Students advocate for dual-language program

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) - Students and staff from the Gadsden Independent School District traveled to the state capitol this week to advocate for funding for their dual language program.

The trip was funded by Project Jupiter.

Students received hands-on advocacy training and had the chance to speak directly with legislators about the importance of dual language education in their district.

The trip also included a reception with state leaders and educational visits around Santa Fe.

District leaders say the experience gave students a firsthand look at how policy is made and empowered them to push for programs that support their future.

“We were able to meet with the governor and she told us a personal story about a father and daughter who shared with her the impact a policy change made on their lives. This opened my eyes for a career path I would like to pursue, because I really want to help people,” said Denise De Anda, a junior at Alta Vista High School.