Valentine’s Day pet safety: El Paso Animal Services warns of hidden hazards

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Valentine’s Day is all about flowers, candy and cozy candlelight — but El Paso Animal Services says those same traditions can quickly turn into an emergency for pets.

El Paso Animal Services marketing and public engagement manager Michelle Anderson says pets can get into everything from plastic wrapping and ribbon to chocolates and certain flowers.

“A lot of pets like to play with this kind of stuff… making sure pets don’t get a hold of them, any sort of string or ribbon,” Anderson said.

Animal Services is urging pet owners to keep gift wrap, bows, and any plastic packaging out of reach — especially after celebrations, when pets may sniff through bags or trash.

Common Valentine’s hazards for pets

Anderson says some of the biggest risks this time of year include:

• Chocolate and candy (including sugar-free products)

• Xylitol (a sweetener found in some candies and gums)

• Flowers and plants — especially lilies

• Candles and open flames

• Plastic wrap, ribbon, string, bows, and small toys

“Things like lilies are very, deadly to cats,” Anderson said.

She also warned pet owners to watch for candy and products that may contain xylitol.

“Any candies with chemical xylitol in it is also very toxic to animals as well,” she said.

Warning signs your pet may be sick

Animal Services says pet owners should call a veterinarian if a pet shows signs of illness after getting into something they shouldn’t — especially ongoing vomiting or diarrhea, or if they stop eating or drinking.

Anderson says it’s also important to make sure pets are microchipped and families are careful with doors and gates when guests are coming and going.

A second message: kitten season is already starting

Anderson says the shelter is also seeing early signs of kitten season — and February is a key month to focus on spaying and neutering.

“So February is also spay neuter Awareness Month,” she said.

And once kitten season ramps up, she says it can mean a surge in shelter intake.

“That’s when we start seeing hundreds of kittens coming into the shelter basically weekly,” Anderson said.

El Paso Animal Services encourages the community to use low-cost spay/neuter options when available and to consider fostering or adopting during peak months.