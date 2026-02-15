Awards ceremony at Vado Speedway Park

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The 2025 season may be over, there was still a celebration at Vado Speedway Park.

The track hosted its 2025 season championship awards ceremony Saturday.

Champions from all divisions were honored for their performance, consistency, and dedication throughout the year.

Officials invite anyone to come out to the park to meet new people and learn a few things.

"The racers are so smart. I mean, and we were just talking about this other day in the pits at one time. There's such knowledge there that everybody thinks we're just a bunch of, rednecks that race out here. No, we got we got intelligent people," Mike Garcia General Manager of Vado Speedway said.

Track officials say the event recognizes the drivers, teams, sponsors, and fans who made the 2025 season unforgettable.