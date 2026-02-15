Border families protest against ICE

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Dozens of border families gathered in Downtown El Paso to voice their opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations along the borderland.

Those families protested against what they say "is systematic erosion of love".

The protest was hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights organization, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

Organizers demanded the shutdown of Camp East Montana, and end to the expansion of detention camps, while advocating for policies that keep families together.

"We are the people, it'll take us , the people, all of us coming out and saying no stop this now. That's what it's going to take, we are the people," said Cindy, who joined in the protest.