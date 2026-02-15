Sunday Funday: El Paso Mahjong Society

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Founded just a year ago, El Paso Mahjong Society welcomes both beginners and seasoned players with a warm and upbeat atmosphere.

“We didn’t have any local teachers in El Paso at that time, so there was a real market for it,” said Melissa Rogers during an interview with ABC-7. “I thought it should be me because I love the game, I love the rules and I’m having so much fun with it.”

Melissa Rogers is the founder of El Paso Mahjong Society. She coordinates all of El Paso Mahjong Society's lively gatherings, such as the one I attended at The Culinary Studio. Rogers also offers private lessons for learning how to play the game. During both, she helps beginners learn how to read the tiles and grasp strategies. She even offers prizes for those who win at meet-ups, adding a playful spark to the sessions.

"We are so welcoming. So, you can be a second time player or a 500th time player, and we want you at the table," said Rogers.

Mahjong originated in China in the 19th century. It’s played with ornate tiles and is traditionally enjoyed by four players around a table. At the start of a game, players build and maintain a “wall” of tiles, then take turns drawing and discarding to form winning combinations.

"Just like a deck of cards, it has different suits. However, unlike a deck of cards, we also have neutral tiles, too," Rogers said while teaching me the basics.

The objective is to assemble matching sets and a pair to complete a legal hand before the other players do. Simply put, you collect tiles to make: three of a kind (a “pung”), three consecutive tiles in the same suit (a “chow”) and finally a pair. A complete hand typically consists of four melds (combinations) and a pair, though there are many possible winning patterns. When you can declare a winning hand you stop the round and score.

While learning how to play Mahjong can feel intimidating, the more you play, the more patterns emerge and strategies become clearer. Beginners often start by getting familiar with the tile faces and learning the three suits: dots, bamboo, and characters. The key is to focus on the tiles you need to complete a hand and decide early which tiles to trade. The more you play the game, the better you'll become at spotting useful tiles, planning several moves ahead and staying patient as the wall cycles through tiles. Patience is part of the process and mistakes are part of the learning curve.

"Whether or not you're coming to play for fun, or you're coming to try to win the prize, you're going to leave happy," said Rogers.

If you want to learn, meet new people, or simply try a new hobby, El Paso Mahjong Society is your next stop. The group welcomes players of all levels and fosters a friendly, inclusive atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the game, learn and laugh together.

You can visit El Paso Mahjong Society's website here or visit their instagram page @elpasomahjongsociety to stay up to date on all their latest events.