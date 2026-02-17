Franklin High School cleared after ‘non-credible threat’; Student struck by car

UDPATE (10:38 A.M.)- The El Paso Police Department has confirmed that the school has been cleared after responding to a 'non-credible threat' at Franklin High.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso Police, the El Paso Independent School District Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a possible threat Franklin High School Tuesday morning.

EPISD confirmed with ABC-7 that El Paso Police arrived around 8:45 a.m. to investigate what they now are saying was a "non-credible threat."

The school district says other nearby schools have been placed on a HOLD protocol out of precaution.

They sent a statement saying in part:

"Students and staff are safe, and law enforcement will remain on site out of an abundance of caution. El Paso ISD takes all threats seriously. Any individual found responsible for making false threats will face disciplinary action and may face criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

In addition, EPISD says a student was struck by a vehicle, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

This is a developing story.