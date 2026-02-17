Skip to Content
Top Stories

Franklin High School cleared after ‘non-credible threat’; Student struck by car

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:42 AM
Published 9:48 AM

UDPATE (10:38 A.M.)- The El Paso Police Department has confirmed that the school has been cleared after responding to a 'non-credible threat' at Franklin High.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso Police, the El Paso Independent School District Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a possible threat Franklin High School Tuesday morning.

EPISD confirmed with ABC-7 that El Paso Police arrived around 8:45 a.m. to investigate what they now are saying was a "non-credible threat."

The school district says other nearby schools have been placed on a HOLD protocol out of precaution.

They sent a statement saying in part:

"Students and staff are safe, and law enforcement will remain on site out of an abundance of caution. El Paso ISD takes all threats seriously. Any individual found responsible for making false threats will face disciplinary action and may face criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

In addition, EPISD says a student was struck by a vehicle, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.