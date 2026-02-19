Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested in connection with Epstein files revelations

UPDATE (5:18 a.m.) -- King Charles III said he learned “with the deepest concern” of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, his younger brother.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the King said in a statement. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

(CNN) -- Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police said Thursday.

Police arrived at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home in Sandringham, north of London, according to UK media reports.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor, and claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

This is a developing story.