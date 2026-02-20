El Paso Police offer free VIN etching

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- The Auto Theft Task Force of the El Paso Police Department is offering free VIN etching today, February 20, 2026 from 9 a.m. to noon at the front of the Walmart located at 1551 N. Zaragoza.

El Paso Police says VIN etching permanently etches the vehicles ID number onto its glass and is helps prevent auto thefts.

The VIN etching makes it more difficult for the vehicle to be stolen and sold for parts by car thieves because it makes the vehicle less valuable.

The etching helps police recover stolen vehicles easier since it helps identify the vehicle and proper owner.

The process usually costs $100-$300 but is being offered for free today by members of the El Paso Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force and Public Safety Cadets.

Some vehicle owners may also qualify for a 10% discount in their auto theft coverage.

Those with any questions can contact the Auto Theft Task Force at (915) 212-4401.