First Alert: Another gusty day in the Borderland, calmer weekend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --We can expect a windy Friday with blowing dust possible across southern New Mexico and far west Texas which could impact some travel plans.

Winds are expected to ramp up mid-morning and peak in the mid/late afternoon, with west winds of 20-30 mph in the lowlands and 25-35 mph across surrounding mountains.

The Sacramento Mountains are under a wind advisory and the East Slopes of the Organ Mountains and San Andres may also approach advisory criteria at times.

Dust from local sources around Deming, Lordsburg Playa, White Sands and northern Mexican dry lake beds may reduce visibility.

For the weekend, calmer conditions are anticipated as upper ridging builds in.

We also expect lighter winds and seasonal temperatures followed by a warm-up for next week. El Paso and Las Cruces could possibly reach around 80 degrees by midweek going into the following workweek.

Highs for today are expected to be 67 F El Paso, 64 F Las Cruces.