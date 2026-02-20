Paranormal Cirque returns to El Paso to add thrill to your weekend

If you love all things full of thrill, danger and theater, the Paranormal Cirque returns to the Shoppes at Solana in West El Paso.

At the show starting on Friday, you'll see juggling, a wire act, hand standing act, unicycle act and crossbow act but with a horror and gory twist.

You'll even catch the jaw-dropping wheel of death, mystifying magic, and more.

Unlike the traditional circus, Paranormal Cirque follows a strict animal-free policy.

It's a show for mature audiences and not intended for anyone under 17. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21 years of age, and photo ID is required for them.

Tickets start at $20 but you can use the promo code "5OFF" to get a $5 discount.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Paranormal Cirque will be in town from Feb. 20 - 23.