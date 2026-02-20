Western District of Texas files 200 immigration cases

San Antonio, Texas (KVIA) - Federal Prosecutors in the Western District of Texas and US Attorney Justin R. Simmons have filed 200 new immigration related criminal cases for the week of February 13-19. The illegal immigrants span many Latin American countries including Guatemala, EL Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, and Cuba as part of the Department of Justice' ongoing 'Take Back America' initiative.

Among those being charged are US citizens Arturo Reyes and Anthony Joseph Scalza, each charged with one count of alien smuggling after authorities gained access to their phones and finding plans to pick up immigrants from El Salvador and Guatemala who were found in a pecan orchard.

Guatemalan nationals being charged with illegal re-entry include Julio Marcos Santos-Santos and Edgar Gutierrez-Perez, both convicted felons. Santos-Santos had last been deported from Louisiana in 2025 and had previously been convicted of first-degree rape in Queens, New York in 2023. Gutierrez-Perez was last deported in August 2025 for the fourth time, and was previously convicted for one count of family battery violence in Georgia.

Honduran nationals being charged with illegal re-entry include Isman Manuel Garcia-Ozorto and Ever Rivera-Molina. Garcia-Ozorto has previous convictions for evading arrest in 2012, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury in 2013, possession of a controlled substance in 2016, and improper entry in 2017, the same year as his most recent deportation and now faces one count of illegal re-entry.

Rivera-Molina was previously deported in October 2022 and has a prior conviction for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2019.

Mexican nationals being charged with illegal re-entry include Angel Eduardo Zamora-Yanez, Jose Octavio Medrano-Adame, Audelio Salmeron-Gomez, German Ceniceros-Briones, and Isaac Sanchez-Enriquez. Zamora-Yanez has eight previous deportations, the most recent in September 2025 and was convicted of assaulting a peace officer in 2023, serving three years in jail. Medrano-Adame faced his second deportation in December 2025 and was convicted for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm in 2013, sentenced to four years of confinement.

Salmeron-Gomez has four DWI convictions, his most recent in June 2024 resulting in an eight year prison sentence due to an additional charge of assault of a family member, and was last deported in August 2025. Ceniceros-Briones has been deported two times, his most recent in March 2017, and a has a 2004 conviction for possession and delivery of a controlled substance for a 10 year sentence and a 27 month sentence for illegal re-entry in 2015. Sanchez-Enriquez has been deported four times, most recently in September 2023 and has two drug trafficking convictions as well two convictions for illegal re-entry.

Rolando Portales-Zambrano was arrested for illegal re-entry just weeks after his January 28 deportation along with previous convictions for smuggling of persons, assault of a family member, and intent to give false information as a fugitive.

These indictments are merely allegations and are awaiting trial.

The US Attorney's Office is working alongside the Department of Justice and law enforcement including ICE, U.S. Border Patrol, FBI, U.S. Marshalls Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) with goal of repelling illegal immigration and eliminating cartels and Transnational Criminal Organizations.