DHS says it’s suspending TSA PreCheck and Global Entry due to shutdown

The Department of Homeland Security is temporarily suspending its TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs due to the agency's lapse in funding.

"TSA and CBP are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

The two programs, which allow expedited clearance processes for pre-vetted domestic and international travelers, are expected to be suspended starting at 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to a DHS official.

The DHS personnel assigned to these programs will be redirected to assist the broader traveling public.

This is a rare move and will result in longer lines, likely frustrating many travelers. The two programs were not suspended during last year's government shutdown.

The decision to suspend these programs comes as the anticipated winter storm has already cancelled more than 5,000 flights across the country and as flights resume, travelers can be expected to be waiting in long lines. It also comes just weeks before the spring break travel rush.

In addition, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will also halt "all non-disaster related response to prioritize disasters," Noem said, underscoring the impact of the upcoming winter storm.

The ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson blasted the move.

"This is Trump and Kristi Noem purposely punishing the American people and using them as pawns for their sadistic political games," Johnson said in a statement. "TSA PreCheck and Global Entry REDUCE airport lines and ease the burden on DHS staff who are working without pay because of Trump's abuse of the Department and killing of American citizens," he said.

"Trump and Kristi are making your lives harder -- and your travel less safe -- all on purpose because they know you don't trust them. They pulled these games with FEMA disaster response last week, now this madness. They would rather force Americans to miss their travel waiting in long lines at the airport than stop Trump's secret police from shooting our neighbors."

U.S. Travel, a non-profit organization that represents the nation's travel industry also expressed its "disappointment" and criticized the move in a post on X writing , "Travelers should be prioritized, not leveraged. Travel is the gateway to the American economy and Americans should not have their mobility, security or travel experience diminished because elected leaders fail to resolve their differences."

The temporary suspension was first reported by the Washington Post.