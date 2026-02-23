Borderland residents worried about safety after cartel leader’s death, expert says El Paso remains safe

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Residents on both sides of the U.S. Mexico border say violence in Mexico is weighing on their daily lives, even as law enforcement officials emphasize that El Paso remains one of the safest cities in the country.

The reaction follows the death of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Cervantes, a development experts describe as a significant blow to one of the world’s most violent criminal organizations.

Robert Almonte, former U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas and retired Deputy Chief of the El Paso Police Department, said El Paso residents should feel secure despite unrest in parts of Mexico.

“As long as you’re in El Paso, you should feel safe,” Almonte said. “The issue is once you cross the border. I would be very concerned about crossing into Mexico right now until things stabilize.”

Almonte said violence in Mexico appears to be retaliation by cartel members loyal to their slain leader and could include internal power struggles as factions compete for control.

He said while Juárez has long been dominated by established criminal groups, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel also has a presence in the region.

“I don’t see the CJNG cartel doing anything like what they’re doing in Mexico in El Paso,” Almonte said. “That would be a suicide mission for them.”

Still, for many who cross the border daily, the events have heightened anxiety.

Cristopher Alva, a Ciudad Juárez resident who commutes to El Paso for work, said violence in other parts of Mexico still affects daily life in the border region.

Alva said each day carries a level of uncertainty, adding that people are more cautious about routine activities.

Others expressed concern about the broader impact on travel and tourism.

Camilo Cañas told ABC-7 he has already reduced trips to Mexico in recent months because of security concerns.

Despite the concerns, Almonte said cooperation among local, state and federal agencies continues to keep El Paso safe.

He credited law enforcement and community involvement for maintaining public safety in the city.

For those who must travel between Juárez and El Paso for work or family, Almonte advised remaining alert and aware of their surroundings.

For others without essential travel plans, he recommended postponing trips into Mexico until conditions stabilize.