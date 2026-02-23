Governor Abbott orders increased public safety operations amid cartel violence

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA)- Governor Greg Abbott has told the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to increase public safety and homeland security operations throughout Texas due to rising cartel violence in Mexico.

"Mexican drug cartels pose a significant threat to public safety and national security," said Governor Abbott. "By increasing proactive efforts to defend against cartel violence, Texas will continue to utilize every tool and strategy to protect our state and our nation. We will not cower to criminals who impose terror on our fellow Texans and Americans."

At the direction of Governor Abbott, DPS will: Surge Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Division, and Special Operations Group resources to the border region to detect, interdict, and apprehend criminals, and to prevent spillover activity from transnational threats.

Increase Tactical Marine Unit and Aircraft Operations Division operations along the border to detect and apprehend criminals.

Activate additional personnel from the Homeland Security Division and Texas Fusion Center to monitor social media and reports of suspicious activity 24/7.

Governor Abbott's office says Texans in need of immediate assistance can call the U.S. Department of State (from outside the U.S: 1-202-501-4444; from U.S.: 1-888-407-4747) or the Texas Fusion Center (1-844-927-0521).