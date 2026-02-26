Gov. Abbott stops in El Paso for “Get-Out-the-Vote” stop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Governor Greg Abbott brought his "Let's Roll" Get-Out-The-Vote Tour to El Paso this afternoon.

The message from the governor is to encourage every registered Texas voter to head out to the polls.

“We’re crisscrossing the state to ensure Texans turn out in force to keep Texas red for four more years,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott was joined by Comptroller Kelly Hancock and Agriculture Commissioner candidate Nate Sheets among other local elected officials and candidates at his stop at Desert Oak Barbecue.

His five-point plan for Property Tax Reform and border security were among the topics he discussed.

Early voting is underway across the state and ends on Friday.

Election day is Tuesday, March 3.