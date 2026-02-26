Two men arrested for burglaries in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's office arrested 17-year-old Ivan Ruiz and 18-year-old Savaar Faircloth for a string of burglaries in Fabens.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded to a series of early morning burglaries targeting businesses in Fabens area.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 at approximately 4:20 a.m. deputies were dispatched to burglaries at the Family Dollar located at 1520 N. Fabens Rd.

On Feb. 17 at approximately at 4:16 a.m. and on Feb. 25 at approximately 4:14 a.m. they responded to two additional burglaries at the Dollar General located at 400 W. Main St.

In both cases, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were dressed in black clothing, shattered the front glass, entered the businesses and stole merchandise.

After extensive investigation, the deputies identified the suspects as Ruiz and Faircloth.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 25 at approximately 3 p.m. Ruiz was taken into custody without incident. Deputies later took Faircloth into custody without incident in the early hours of Feb. 26 following surveillance operations.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Ruiz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on four counts of Burglary of a Building and one outstanding warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance (penalty group 2, less than one gram) with a $23,000 bond. Faircloth was booked on four counts of Burglary of a Building currently without bond.