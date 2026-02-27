Good Vibes Only: EPISD students celebrate Black History Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— The month of February marks Black History Month, a time to recognize the contributions and achievements of African Americans in our country.

Earlier this month, the El Paso Independent School District unveiled an art exhibit highlighting prominent Black leaders. The works of art were all created by EPISD students.

During a reception and awards ceremony, students were honored for their contributions. The event aimed at celebrating Black History Month through the arts.

EPISD and the Eta Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated made the event possible.

Students were tasked with depicting their favorite Black artist, showing off their artistic talents and honoring pioneers who have helped shape the movement.

"We have artists, we have authors, we have dancers,” said Alisa White, a representative with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

"It's a part of education. They're all learning about all aspects of Black history,” White added.

Students who participated in the showcase said it was essential to continue sharing the stories of others and their accomplishments.

"Celebrating their culture, like, there's just so many aspects that they've done and very inspiring things that they've done. And all the artwork that has been featured here shows that, and it's very inspiring,” said Maya Herrera, a senior at Burges High School.

"African American culture and contributions, especially to America with music, art, food, and so much more that you can't even describe,” said Maria Brito, a senior at Coronado High.

Some trailblazers that were featured included Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jordan, Billie Holiday, and many others. Organizers said it’s important to keep honoring the past while inspiring future generations.

"Because they're an important part of our communities. Maybe not just here in El Paso, but across the world. And it shows our kids that we can do and be anything if we just try," said Andrea Smith, the Visual Arts Facilitator at EPISD.

The exhibit will be open until March 25th. The EPISD Art Gallery is located at 1014 N. Stanton.

